Police: 15-year-old girl reported missing in Orlando

The Orlando Police Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing teenager.

Police said Shayla Medina, 15, was last seen Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Don Quixote Avenue in East Orlando.

She was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black tennis shoes.

Officers said her family is worried about her whereabouts. If you see her, you're asked to call OPD at 911 or 407-246-2913.