Police working to ID man accused of attacking, sexually battering child at Orlando park

article

Police are attempting to identify a man who they say attacked and sexually battered a child in an Orlando park.

The Orlando Police Department says that a juvenile victim was attacked and sexually battered by an unknown man on November 5 in LeRoy Heoquist Park on South Adler Avenue.

They described the man as an unknown black male in his mid-twenties with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was wearing a tank-top shirt.

They ask that anyone who can identify the man, please contact the Orlando Police Department.

This story is developing, check back for updates.