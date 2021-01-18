Police: Vehicle struck in Orlando shootout under investigation

A shootout in Orlando is under investigation.

Police said that people in two vehicles began shooting at each other on Sunday night at the intersection of Garland Avenue and Washington Street.

A man's vehicle was reportedly hit by a bullet nearby.

No one was said to have been hurt.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

