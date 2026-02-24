IVF mix-up update: Parties agree to DNA testing for potential genetic parents

The Brief Attorneys have agreed to test a couple in the search for a baby's genetic parents after an IVF error. Less than 20 couple sets were identified in an at-risk group. The clinic is working to confirm how the embryo error occurred.



The testing of one patient couple set identified in the search to locate the genetic parents of a baby girl after an IVF error is being expedited.

The backstory:

Parents, Tiffany Score and Steven Mills, are looking for their daughter's genetic mother.

In December 2024, Tiffany gave birth to her daughter, Shay. However, the parents – who underwent fertility treatment to conceive Shay – quickly realized their daughter was not genetically theirs.

Test results showed that Tiffany and Steven have no genetic connection to Shay, their attorney said during a Feb. 17 case hearing.

Now, the parents are undergoing the process of identifying their daughter's biological parents, which the clinic is now assisting with.

Where did the IVF ‘error’ occur?

The fertility clinic allegedly responsible is the Fertility Center of Orlando in Longwood and Dr. Milton McNichol, information from a lawsuit against the clinic said.

The clinic said it's actively cooperating with the investigation to determine the source of the error.

Next steps: Testing couples in an at-risk group

What we know:

After two "risk pools" – the dates during which the IVF mix-up may have occurred – were identified, under 20 couples could be tested as potential matches for Shay.

First, both parties involved – the attorneys for the parents and the attorneys for the clinic – have agreed to the expedite testing of one couple listed in a confidential report. If necessary, testing will begin on less than 20 couple sets identified in an at-risk group, the attorney for the parents confirmed.

These people are identified in a confidential report by number.

After that, the clinic will contact the lab and report results back to patients within 10 days.

How did the error occur?

What we don't know:

Attorneys for the parents continued to inquire about the procedural process of the clinic, including labeling, the number of vessels used per egg or zygote, the amount of vessels used during biopsies and the parameters of the mistake.

This information would assist in determining if the process was a "wholesale" mistake – meaning all the zygotes were switched – to discern if other patients can be identified.

The clinic's attorney said they have a general view of how the mistake occurred, but the general view needs to be cross-referenced with the charts at this time. They hope to provide this information by the next status hearing, the attorney said.

One last embryo

It's not known if the last remaining straw, labeled as Tiffany Score at the clinic, is her genetic material. Score's attorney said they are in the process of finding that answer.

What's next:

It was discussed that the clinic would set up a form of communication for people calling in about being tested.

Test results, which take seven to 10 days, won't be available in the next status hearing, which is set for March 4.