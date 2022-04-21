Vehicle found submerged in retention pond near Interstate 4 in Orlando

article

Police in Orlando are investigating Thursday afternoon after a vehicle was found submerged in a retention pond along Interstate 4.

The Orlando Police Department said its officers were called out to State Road 408 East at I-4 East around 3 p.m. where they found the vehicle in a nearby pond. There was no one inside the vehicle, police said, and crews were working to remove the vehicle from the water.

