Police: Two boys taken by their sex offender father

The Las Cruces Police Department is asking for the public's help locating two young boys they said were taken by their father, who is a non-registered sex offender.

Police say the boys, Maverick Ranso, 3, and Orion Ransom, 4, have not been seen since Oct. 8.

"The two boys were last seen Oct. 8 with their father, 52-year-old Clarence Michael Ransom, when he picked them up from a Las Cruces daycare center," the department wrote on Facebook.

Police believe Ransom may have traveled to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, the same day and returned to the United States the following day. It’s not known if he took his two sons with him and their whereabouts are unknown.

Ransom goes by the name Michael Ransom. He is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He was last seen driving a silver 2013 Toyota Camry with temporary tags.

Police say that Ransom and his estranged wife share custody of their boys, but Ransom picked up the boys from daycare on Oct. 8 and gave no indication where he was taking them.

A nationwide warrant has been issued for Ransom’s arrest.

"The warrant charges Ransom with failure to register as a sex offender and non-compliance with a custodial agreement."

Anyone with information on their whereabout is asked to call to 911 or the police immediately at (575) 526-0795.