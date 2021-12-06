Police: Tow truck driver arrested after going airborne, crashing into parked cars

Clermont police say a tow truck driver was arrested after he crashed and went airborne into several parked cars.

Body camera video shows officers giving 35-year-old Welsey Howard a sobriety test.

It all happened early Friday morning.

Officers say Howard was going 80 mph on State Road 50 crossing over the median, through opposite traffic, and into a business parking lot where the truck left the ground and landed on top of several cars.

Police say his boss, the owner of Car Store Towing, came to the scene and showed them video from the truck’s interior and exterior cameras from the moment of impact.

Officers launched a DUI investigation after they noticed Howard was out of it and not making sense at times.

At one point, officers seem perplexed as Howard talks about winning that 70s Show.

Police say they found pills in his pocket. While he told them they were Aspirin, officers say they were pain pills.

Car Store Towing says Howard passed all requirements to be a tow truck driver, but he is no longer employed with the company.