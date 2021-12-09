Police: Thieves steal $13K worth of wigs from Sassy Sistas Boutique

The video is clear. Police said thieves can be seen breaking into Sassy Sista's Boutique in Altamonte Springs at around 3 a.m. on Monday, December 6.

Jasmine Jackson co-owner of the shop said she could not believe what she was seeing.

"It was just heartbreaking. It was nerve-racking," said Jackson.

She quickly got on her phone and called her sister and shop co-owner Eboni Rainey to tell her there had been a break-in.

"I immediately looked at the footage. It's just like my heart dropped," Rainey added.

The crooks broke through the glass door and immediately start ripping the wigs off the heads of the mannequins, making off with between 30 and 35 wigs.

"It's been a really big impact, not only inventory-wise but mentally, emotionally spiritually!" Rainey said.

These wigs are not your grandmother's style of inexpensive casual hairpieces. They are made from real human hair and can cost in the hundreds and even thousands of dollars. That hits hard after a major slowdown in business because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But despite the loss, the ladies say they are looking forward to better days ahead.

"I believe there is a blessing in all curses, so it did give me the drive to push harder and hustle more and increase those security mechanisms that we have in the shop now," Jackson said.



Altamonte Springs police officers are looking for the people involved in breaking into this and business and also a nearby store. They say if you have any information on either crime to give them a call.

