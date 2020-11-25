Police: Teen girl dies, 2 others hospitalized after apparent overdose

article

Holly Hill Police are investigating after three teenage girls are suspected of overdosing, leading to one of their deaths.

Police responded to a home on Tuscaloosa Ave. on Tuesday around 10 p.m. The juvenile girls are believed to be between the ages of 15 and 16.

"All three victims were unresponsive and appeared they were suffering symptoms of an unknown overdose," police said. "All three victims were immediately transported to Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment. They were each subsequently transported to Arnold Palmer."

One of the teenagers died.

The police department is actively working directly with the State Attorney’s Office and the Department of Children and Families on the investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Holly Hill Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 386-248-9478.

