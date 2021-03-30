Police: Teen dies after being hit by SUV while riding skateboard in Daytona Beach

article

A Daytona Beach teenager who was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his skateboard has passed away from his injuries.

Police say the 15-year-old boy died at Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital in Orlando on Saturday.

According to Daytona Beach police, the boy was riding his skateboard around 11:30 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of Madison Avenue and White Street when he was struck by a vehicle.

MORE NEWS: Police: Woman who thought she left baby at Publix arrested on drug charge

"Investigators think the front of a black 2009 Dodge Journey struck the skateboarder as both attempted to cross the intersection. The van was heading east on Madison while the skateboarder was going north on White," police said. "Detectives believe the van driver had the green light at the time of the crash and that the red lights were in effect for traffic on White."

Detectives believe the skateboarder was wearing dark-colored clothing and may have had headphones over his ears when he was struck by the vehicle.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: Orlando family pleads for return of stolen French Bulldog named Bugsy

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. Police say he called 911 and stayed on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Charges will be determined once it is complete.