Police: Woman who thought she left baby at Publix arrested on drug charge

Titusville police arrested a woman on a drug charge after they say she was driving erratically and saying she left her baby at a Publix.

Jessica Lawton was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding a police officer and possession of heroin.

Bodycam video caught part of the arrest on camera, showing Lawton get out of her car and asking where her baby was.

Police say an officer followed her after he saw her driving over the speed limit and erratically, finally stopping in the parking lot of a Publix grocery store on Cheney Highway.

According to her arrest affidavit, the police officer said he could smell alcohol on her breath.

The report said Lawton's child was not at the Publix, instead, the infant was at home.

Advertisement

The officer making the arrest said Lawton failed her field sobriety tests.

Inside her car, police said a syringe was located, along with two small folded up pieces of silver foil. After conducting a test on the substance, police said it was Fentanyl.

Lawton's arrest affidavit said she had a previous DUI conviction in 2002 and "two prior refusals to submit, one in 2009 and on in 2016."