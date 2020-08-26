Police: Suspect who allegedly attacked elderly man at Central Florida Publix arrested

A man who allegedly attacked an elderly person at a Publix in Central Florida after asking a woman to practice social distancing has been arrested, police said.

Police said that the incident began inside a Publix store in Daytona Beach. The victim, a 75-year-old man, recently underwent surgery for placement of a heart stent and was concerned about social distancing. So, he asked a nearby woman to abide by health guidelines and stand within a safe space as marked on the floor.

However, when the victim got to his car, he was approached by the woman's boyfriend. He shouted "You [expletive] gator redneck how dare you!" and claimed that the victim was holding up the cashout line. The victim said the man punched him in his chest knocking him to the ground, stood over him, and said, "One word, and I'll kill you."

After the Daytona Beach Police Department announced a search for the man and woman, they both turned themselves in and were arrested. The man, identified as Peter Capozzi, was escorted to jail on Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with Battery on a Person Over the Age of 65.

