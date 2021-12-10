Police: Student arrested for having gun at Seminole High School

article

Sanford police said a student was detained for having a gun at Seminole High School.

A letter from the school was sent to parents on Friday.

The letter said officials received word about a student possibly having a gun on campus.

Officials were able to locate the student and question him.

They say he did have a gun and turned it over without incident before being arrested.

The letter said school officials are proud of their students for following the "see something, say something" motto.

