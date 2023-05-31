Police: Sonic manager punched, body slammed, hospitalized over wrong order

article

A Sonic manager in Oklahoma has been hospitalized after being attacked over hot dog with jalapeños, authorities said.

Tulsa Police said on May 27, four people arrived at the fast-food restaurant to order jalapeño poppers and a hot dog at the drive-thru.

However, the group became upset after receiving a hot dog with jalapeños on it.

RELATED: Man accused of robbing store with Nintendo 'Duck Hunt' pistol, deputies say

One of the group members, Quantaurius Simmons, started arguing with the employees, and that was when the manager stepped in, according to police.

Andres "Bri" Brisco and Quantaurius Simmons. (Credit: Tulsa Police Department)

Police said Simmons tried to enter the part of the restaurant that is closed to the public and the manager tried to stop him. Police said Simmons dragged the manager outside, punched him repeatedly and the body slammed the manager to the ground before repeatedly punching him again.

Authorities said that was when Andres "Bri" Brisco, who arrived with Simmons, joined the fight after still being upset at the order. Police said Brisco threw punches but ended up hitting Simmons more than she hit the manager.

The manager was hospitalized with several injuries.

The suspects were tracked down at an apartment complex and were later arrested for aggravated assault and battery.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.