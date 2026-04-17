Florida property tax cut plan stalls as lawmakers remain divided ahead of special session

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing a property tax cut, but lawmakers remain divided with no plan ready for voters. A crowded legislative agenda and budget disputes are delaying progress. Concerns remain over how cuts would impact rural counties with limited tax revenue.



Gov. Ron DeSantis has spent more than a year pushing a major overhaul of Florida’s property tax system, including a proposal to let voters decide on a cut in November.

But with the Legislature divided and key budget battles still unresolved, the plan is unlikely to reach the ballot anytime soon.

What we know:

Lawmakers are preparing for a special session beginning April 28 that will focus on new congressional districts, consumer protections for artificial intelligence and vaccine policy changes added by DeSantis.

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After that, they must still negotiate a state budget, where House and Senate leaders remain split on overall spending levels.

What we don't know:

There is still no agreed-upon proposal for a property tax cut, nor a clear timeline for when one might be finalized. It remains uncertain whether any version of the plan will be ready in time to be placed on the November ballot.

The backstory:

DeSantis has been advocating for significant property tax reductions for over a year, while the House has advanced multiple ideas, including one to eliminate the non-school portion of property taxes for homestead owners. The Senate has not advanced a comparable plan, underscoring a persistent divide between the chambers.

What they're saying:

Senate Appropriations Chairman Ed Hooper said discussions are ongoing but difficult given the complexity of the issue across Florida’s counties.

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"There’s 67 totally different counties in this state, and a property tax issue that is great for one county could crush 31 poor counties," Hooper said. Senate President Ben Albritton has also warned that "fiscally constrained" counties could be harmed without careful design.

Big picture view:

The disagreement highlights a broader struggle over how to reduce taxes while maintaining local government funding, especially in rural areas with smaller tax bases.

Even if a compromise emerges, it is likely to come late in the legislative calendar, leaving little time for voter consideration before November.