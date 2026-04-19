Multiple semis catch fire at New Smyrna Beach ice plant, officials say
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NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Officials with the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department are investigating after 5 semis caught fire Sunday night, according to officials.
Officials said explosions were heard at the Reddy Ice Plant around 9 p.m. near Industrial Park Boulevard.
Fire officials arrived on scene to find 5 semi-tractor trailers engulfed in flames.
There were no people injured or structures damaged in the fire, according to officials.
It is not yet known how the fire started.