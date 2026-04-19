Multiple semis catch fire at New Smyrna Beach ice plant, officials say

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The Brief Multiple semis were involved in the fire in the area of Industrial Park Boulevard, according to officials. No injuries were reported in the incident.



Officials with the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department are investigating after 5 semis caught fire Sunday night, according to officials.

Officials said explosions were heard at the Reddy Ice Plant around 9 p.m. near Industrial Park Boulevard.

Fire officials arrived on scene to find 5 semi-tractor trailers engulfed in flames.

There were no people injured or structures damaged in the fire, according to officials.

It is not yet known how the fire started.