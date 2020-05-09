Police seeking tips in Lakeland homicide

article

Police in Lakeland are investigating after responding to a report of shots fired and discovering a man who died from an apparent gunshot wound.

It happened around 7:10 p.m. Friday evening near the 400 block of Cornelia Avenue.

Police said lifesaving measures were immediately attempted on the victim, but the 23-year-old died.

Although it is early in the investigation, police said they do not believe this is a random act.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Detective Tammy Hathcock at 863-834-6975 or tammy.hathcock@Lakelandgov.net.

To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip," or download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.

