Lady Lake Police seeking new leads in year-old unsolved homicide case

The Lady Lake Police Department is intensifying efforts to solve the nearly year-old murder of 20-year-old Bryson Leverette, with hopes that a fresh perspective might bring justice to his grieving family.

Leverette was tragically shot and killed on June 30, 2023, at 104 Caroline Ave. in the Skyline Hills area. Responding officers arrived within minutes and administered life-saving measures, but Leverette was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was also shot during the incident but survived.

The initial investigation revealed that Leverette and the other victim were ambushed by a group of armed suspects as they were leaving the home around 12:44 a.m. They used multiple firearms before fleeing in unknown vehicles. Despite thorough investigative efforts, no arrests have been made.

In a bid to solve the case, the department recently reassigned the investigation to Detective James Dunagan, a seasoned officer with over 20 years of law enforcement experience. Dunagan’s fresh perspective and extensive background are seen as vital assets in the pursuit of new leads.

"I am committed to working toward a resolution for Bryson’s family. They deserve answers," said Det. Dunagan. "We ask that anyone with information come forward to help us bring justice in this case."

Since Leverette’s death, his girlfriend had given birth to their son, adding another layer of heartache for his family. Leverette's mother continues to mourn her son's violent death, yearning for closure and justice.

The Lady Lake Police Department urges anyone with information related to the case to come forward, emphasizing the crucial role community members can play in solving this crime.

As the one-year anniversary of the tragedy approaches, Leverette’s family and the Lady Lake community remain hopeful that new information will surface, leading to the arrests of those responsible for his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lady Lake Police Department of Crimeline at 1(800)-423-TIPS (8477).