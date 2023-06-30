Expand / Collapse search

1 killed, another injured in Lady Lake shooting: Police

Lake County
LADY LAKE, Fla. - One person has died while another was injured from a shooting in Lady Lake Friday morning, police said. 

Around 12:45 a.m., police said they responded to 104 Caroline Street for reported gunshots. When they arrived they found a person with severe gunshot wounds who died at the scene. 

Another person approached the officers at the scene of the incident and also had gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital for treatment. 

The victims' names have not been released yet. 

No other details have been released. 