Police seek witnesses of deadly crash in South Daytona

Officers in South Daytona are asking for any witnesses of a deadly crash that happened Saturday night at the intersection of S. Ridgewood Avenue and Venture Boulevard to come forward.

The South Daytona Police Department said the major crash involving a single SUV happened at 10 p.m. Authorities said the driver was dead when officers arrived.

Officers said they are looking to speak with potential witnesses because they have little information on how the crash occurred.

At this time, police said there is no suspicion of foul play, and they do not believe the driver was under the influence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 386-322-3030 or email the primary investigator at LJONES@SOUTHDAYTONA.ORG.