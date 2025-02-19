Police searching for missing Central Florida teen: Have you seen him?

The Brief The St. Cloud Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Lindell Lavell Parker. Officers said Lindell was last seen Tuesday night walking from a home in the Deer Creek community. Anyone with information on Lindell’s location is asked to call (407) 891-6700.



Police are searching for 15-year-old Lindell Lavell Parker, who went missing Tuesday night in Central Florida.

Officers said Lindell was last seen walking from a home in the Deer Creek community in Osceola County at around 10 p.m.

In a missing and endangered person alert, officials describe Lindell as a black male who is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Reports show Lindell was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark hat.

Anyone with information on Lindell’s location is asked to call (407) 891-6700. Those calling can request to speak with Officer Ganesh and reference case #25-000837.

Police say Lindell Lavell Parker, 15, was last seen Tuesday night near the Deer Creek community in Central Florida. (Credit: St. Cloud Police Department)

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: