Police searching for men who stole $700 worth of beer from Florida martini lounge

Police are searching for two men who allegedly stole $700 worth of beer from a Fort Myers Martini lounge.

Surveillance footage shows two men outside – one of whom appears to be holding a beer, according to a Facebook post.

Credit: Fort Myers Police Department

Fort Myers police allege the two men stole a cooler filled with $700 worth of beer from 39 Patio DeLeon which is listed as Space39 Art Bar and Martini Lounge in downtown Fort Myers.

Anyone who recognizes the men or has information regarding the case is urged to call the Fort Myers Police Department or contact the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.