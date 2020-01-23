Police searching for footage of alleged burglar attacking Ocala homeowner

article

Police say that they are attempting to find footage of an alleged burglar attacking a homeowner in Ocala.

The Ocala Police Department said that 19-year-old Ilgel Kiner was arrested Sunday for burglarizing several vehicles in the historic district area of southeast Ocala.

They said that he was with several juveniles entering vehicles when he was confronted by a homeowner. He reportedly attacked the homeowner, causing a broken jaw and orbital fracture.

Police are attempting to find video footage of the incident. They ask that if you have cameras in the southeast historic district of Ocala, please check between 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Sunday for footage of the incident.

If you do have footage, please contact Detective Young at 352-369-7000.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.