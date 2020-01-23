Deputies: Orange County high school goes on lockdown after student brings weapon to campus

article

A high school in Orange County went on lockdown after a student brought a weapon to school, the principal said on Thursday.

In a message to parents, the West Orange High School Principal told parents that the school briefly went on lockdown on Thursday morning.

The message stated that the school received a report of a student with a possible weapon on campus. Law enforcement was immediately notified and responded to the scene. They located the student in question and found a weapon in his backpack. The weapon was never displayed in a threatening manner, the Principal said.

The student was reportedly arrested and the lockdown, Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies said. He was charged with possession of a firearm and resisting officer without violence.

The Principal encouraged parents to regularly check their student's backpacks for items that are not allowed on campus. They also wanted to remind students that if they see something, say something. They can call 1-800-423-TIPS to report any suspicious activity.

