Police searching for 4 suspects in armed home invasion near Mall at Millenia

Orlando Police are investigating after four armed suspects forced their way into an apartment near the Mall at Millenia.

Police said the invasion may be linked to a hit-and-run crash that happened at the same time.

Police said at least four suspects forced their way through the front door of an apartment at M2 @ Millenia on Eastgate Drive just before 2 a.m. Thursday and took items.

MORE NEWS: Florida trooper who helped deliver baby on side of the road talks with FOX 35

Officers said a woman was home at the time but she was not injured. Police said she was on the porch and could not provide a description of the suspects.

At the same time of the home invasion, officers said there was a hit-and-run crash in the complex’s parking garage.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: Volusia security guard in critical condition after attack by 14-year-old, sheriff says

Police said the suspect vehicle, a black car with right front damage, may be related to the home invasion but it is unconfirmed at this time.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.