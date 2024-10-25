Police search for suspected burglars who stole bounce house from Kissimmee ice cream shop
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Police are searching for burglars who allegedly stole a bounce house from the "Abracadabra" Ice Cream Shop in Kissimmee.
According to the owners, the burglary occurred around 2 a.m., and surveillance footage shows someone along the fence line of the property.
The suspects reportedly ripped out a fence panel to gain access, and while several bounce houses were found near the fence, one was taken. This isn’t the first time the shop has been targeted—last year, a thief made off with the store’s tip jar, which was later returned.
The shop's owner expressed frustration, saying, "We work hard, try to help the community and provide a safe place for kids to play. When someone takes the bounce houses, that's what the kids come here for—they want to play and get ice cream."
The owner also posted on Facebook, where 9,000 followers are helping spread the word in hopes of locating the stolen bounce house. The Kissimmee Police Department is investigating the incident.
