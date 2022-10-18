Police search for suspect after shots fired into Orlando apartment with man, woman, infant inside

article

Orlando police officers are searching for a person who shot into an apartment with a man, woman, and infant inside, they said.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a residence in the Catalina Isle Condominiums just off of LB McLeod Road and east of John Young Parkway [GMap]. Investigators said the man received a non-life-threatening injury. The woman and infant were taken to a hospital for medical treatment, but detectives clarified that the two were not shot. Their conditions were not immediately known.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).