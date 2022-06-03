Police in Florida say hidden GPS tracker helped find burglary suspect

Altamonte Springs police offices say Zahria Lashawn Keaton stole more than $17,000 worth of perfume from an Ulta store near Crane's Roost Park. Police say store surveillance video showed a man and a woman wearing all black, breaking into the Ulta by smashing a window.

They say the pair loaded more than 160 bottles of perfume into a box and then took off, but one of the perfume boxes had a GPS tracker inside. Seminole County deputies used a helicopter to chase the suspects' car, which eventually drove to Markham Woods Road in Sanford.

That's where police say the suspects ditched the car and the woman jumped a wall into John Lippens' backyard. "The person came over, landed right about here, where I've got the sign now, came through that area, and landed right about here," Lippens said.



Diamond and Randall are the Lippens' Anatolian shepherds. They sounded the alarm when the suspect jumped over the fence. "Dogs were approaching from both sides and one was here and one had run to the other side there," Lippens said, "so I started running this way and the person just took off."



Altamonte Springs Police say after the dogs chased the woman from Lippens yard, she took off her clothes and tried to hide them. Seminole County deputies found her shortly after, though. The car was eventually found in Orange County, but the man got away.