Bicyclist, 68, killed in Ocala traffic crash; investigation ongoing

The Brief A bicyclist, 68, died after being hit by a driver in Ocala. Ocala Police said the bicyclist was hit after he turned on the same road the driver was traveling on. The rider was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries.



A bicyclist died after being hit by a vehicle while traveling on an Ocala road on Thursday.

What we know:

The Ocala Police Department responded to the crash around 10:30 p.m., Feb. 26 involving a pick-up truck and a bicyclist.

The pick-up truck was traveling east near S.R. 200 in Ocala when a bicyclist attempted to cross from S.R. 200 after the Race Trac gas station at the intersection.

As the rider entered the eastbound lanes, he was hit by the front of the truck, police said.

The rider, 68, was transported to the hospital for trauma injuries, and later died, the department reported.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation.