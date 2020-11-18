Police: Sanford man arrested for breaking into home, exposing self

article

Sanford police have arrested a man they say broke into a home on Tuesday and exposed himself to the victim inside.

Police say the victim called 911 after finding 19-year-old Elijah Hankerson in their home around 3 a.m. Hankerson was reportedly standing in the doorway of their bedroom.

"The victim stated that Hankerson was masturbating, and then fled from the home," police said.

Hankerson had been previously arrested in September for similar charges. He was placed on GPS monitoring and those charges are currently pending.

Chief Cecil Smith stated: “This incident is particularly disturbing. It appears that Hankerson’s behavior became even more brazen than his previous acts. I encourage anyone who has experienced similar incidents to come forward. Based on his recent behavior, there is a likelihood that this has been something he has done a number of times.”

Hankerson was arrested and charged with Burglary to an Occupied Dwelling, Lewd and Lascivious Behavior, Exposure of Sexual Organs, and Stalking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477).