Police respond to South Florida mall following reports of shots fired

Palm Beach Gardens police officers converged at The Gardens Mall on Wednesday afternoon in response to reports that shots had been fired.

In a social media post, the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said the mall at 3101 PGA Blvd. was on lockdown, as shoppers were instructed to seek refuge in secure areas. Palm Beach State College, located across the street from the mall, was also locked down. However, the college informed students that no incidents had been reported on campus and the lockdown was lifted shortly before 5 p.m.

WPTV-TV interviewed a person who was reportedly inside the mall and heard five to 10 shots fired. Police have not confirmed the shooting or if anyone might have been injured in this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.