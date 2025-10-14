Police respond to shots fired at Derbyshire Sports Complex in Daytona Beach

The Brief Police said shots were fired at Derbyshire Sports Complex in Daytona Beach. The shootings happened around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. There are no reported injuries and no suspects have been identified.



Authorities in Volusia County said shots were fired on a basketball court Tuesday evening.

A FOX 35 News crew observed dozens of shell casings found at the scene shortly before 10 p.m.

What we know:

Daytona Beach police officers arrived at Derbyshire Sports Complex around 6:30 p.m. after reports of the shooting.

The investigators appeared to be focusing on a parking lot near some basketball courts and the courts. Multiple evidence markers could be seen along the center line of one court and continued along the entire basketball court which spanned about 150 to 200 yards.

This is an active investigation and few details were immediately released.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about a suspect or motive.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-248-1777.