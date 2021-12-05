Police: Property damage, unoccupied vehicle found in shooting investigation
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said Sunday that officers are working a shooting call that reportedly left property damage.
Investigators said it happened in the 4200 block of Crossroads Court.
Officials said there is reported property damage to two buildings and an unoccupied vehicle from gunshots.
Currently, investigators said there are no reported injuries or witnesses.
Advertisement
Stay tuned to FOX 35 for updates on this story.