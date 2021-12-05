Expand / Collapse search

Police: Property damage, unoccupied vehicle found in shooting investigation

By FOX 35 News Staff
FOX 35 Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said Sunday that officers are working a shooting call that reportedly left property damage.

Investigators said it happened in the 4200 block of Crossroads Court.

Officials said there is reported property damage to two buildings and an unoccupied vehicle from gunshots.

Currently, investigators said there are no reported injuries or witnesses.

