Disney sets reopening date for Magic Kingdom's revamped Buzz Lightyear ride

Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin will relaunch soon at Magic Kingdom with several updates.

The dark ride will reopen April 8, Disney World announced Thursday.

What updates did Disney make to the ride?

Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin has been closed since August 2025 for renovations that included new ride vehicles, handheld blasters with always-on beams, and updated targets.

The new handheld blasters come equipped with haptic feedback and sound effects. They also have an always-on laser that should make it easier for riders to aim their shots.

Disney also switched to digital targets that are more responsive. They will light up in colors that match the beams on the blasters.

The ride vehicles, which now match Buzz Lightyear's look, will feature new onboard screens that display scores in real-time.

A new character, a robot named Buddy, has been added to the beginning of the ride. Buddy will help riders prepare for their mission.

Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin at Magic Kingdom has been given some enhancements. (Credit: Disney)

New Easter eggs and surprises

While updating the gameplay, Imagineers worked to preserve many of the ride's Easter eggs but they also added new ones for riders to unlock.

"Now that we have all digital targets, it allowed us to actually take a look at the gameplay and add even more fun surprises," Kimberly Alison, a producer with Walt Disney Imagineering, said.

Refreshed Disney World attractions

Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin is the latest attraction at Disney World to get updates. Frozen Ever After at EPCOT reopened last month with new lifelike faces for the Elsa, Anna and Kristoff animatronic figures.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will reopen from a lengthy refurbishment in "early May," Disney revealed Thursday. The ride has been updated with new track, restored effects and "new magic."