Police: Parent threatens to 'shoot up' Daytona Beach elementary school, causing brief lockdown

Westside Elementary School in Daytona Beach was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday morning after a parent reportedly threatened to "shoot up the school," according to police.

A spokesperson for the Daytona Beach Police Department said an "irate" parent made the implied threat during a confrontation with school employees, before leaving the school.

Authorities said the parent returned to the school and responding officers talked to everyone involved, and lifted the lockdown.

At this time, no criminal charges appear to be warranted, the spokesperson said.

The school went into lockdown at 8:38 a.m. and it was lifted in less than 10 minutes, police said.