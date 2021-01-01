Police officers rescue dog trapped in chilly creek

Police officers said they rescued a dog found "clinging to a tree" and stuck in a creek in Cheektowaga, New York, on Wednesday, December 30.

The Cheektowaga Police Department said Patrolman James Rutkowski navigated through a wooded area and entered waist-deep water to help rescue the stranded pup on Wednesday afternoon.

Patrolman Troy Blackchief and Cheektowaga Animal Control also helped get the dog out of the water and to safety, police said.

Police said the dog was reunited with its owners and brought to the vet.