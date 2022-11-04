Police officer revives man with no pulse, performed CPR for more than 10 minutes

article

A Powder Springs police officer revived a man, who had stopped breathing and had no pulse, after performing CPR for more than 10 minutes until paramedics arrived.

The Powder Springs Police Department shared an image from a dashboard camera, taken on Oct. 29 from the Silver Comet Trail.

Police said a man went into cardiac arrest and people on the trail began to give CPR to the man. Powder Springs Officer Yates arrived at the scene and saw the man was not breathing, there was no pulse and the man showed no signs of life.

Police said Yates was performing CPR for more than 10 minutes when the man regained his pulse and woke up ask he was loaded into an ambulance by EMS.

"Without a doubt, if it was not for the quick actions of the citizens on the trail who immediately began taking care of this stranger, and the endurance of Officer Yates, the Silver Comet would have claimed another life," Powder Springs Police Department said on Facebook. "Thankfully, this man will live to conquer the Silver Comet again another day."