Police: No known motive after man fatally shoots woman, child at Publix in Florida

A family is desperate for answers after detectives say a stranger gunned down a grandmother and her 1-year-old grandson inside a Publix.

It happened in Royal Palm Beach on Thursday.

Investigators say 55-year-old Timothy Wall shot them in the produce section before killing himself. Detectives say there is no known relationship between Wall and the victims.

Shoppers described the scene as chaotic.

RELATED: Man kills woman, child, himself at Publix in Palm Beach County

"Everyone was yelling ‘active shooter, shots fired, get out, get out’ and I saw about 50 customers and staff leave in about 10 or 15 seconds."

Ron Glassman, a stress management consultant, had just parked his car and was heading to another shop when about 50 customers and employees in small clusters came running out of the Publix yelling, "There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter. Don’t go in there."

"It was pretty chaotic. People were very shaken," Glassman said.

He said armed sheriff’s deputies wearing helmets and bulletproof vests arrived about five minutes later.

Publix, in a statement, said, "Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by this tragedy." The company added that it is cooperating with law enforcement but declined further comment. Publix is Florida’s largest grocery chain and has more than 1,200 stores in the Southern United States.

Investigators haven't released the names of the victims. Right now they're searching for a motive.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.