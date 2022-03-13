Police: Motorcyclist killed after crash in New Smyrna Beach

article

Daytona Beach Police said a 20-year-old New Smyrna Beach man died from injuries sustained in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle on the final Sunday of Bike Week 2022.

According to officers, the incident occurred at the intersection of U.S. 1/North Ridgewood Avenue and State Road 430/Mason Avenue soon after Volusia County emergency dispatchers received the call for help at 11:29 a.m. on Sunday. Paramedics declared Miguel Menezes Madureira dead at the scene.

The report says that Madureira traveled southbound on U.S. 1 past the Mason intersection at a high rate of speed. He made a U-Turn at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Madison Avenue, rapidly accelerating north on U.S. 1 at a high rate of speed towards the Mason intersection.

Officers said that once the motorcyclist entered the intersection, he collided with the front of a black Dodge Ram 3500 whose driver was in the process of turning east on Mason Avenue from the southbound side of U.S. 1. The impact knocked the rider off the motorcycle, causing him to land just north of the intersection inside one of the northbound travel lanes of U.S. 1, police said.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was a 59-year-old Port Orange resident that remained on the scene.

Advertisement

DBPD is investigating and there are no charges at this moment.