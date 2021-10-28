Police: Man wanted after stabbing another man to death over dispute

article

The Daytona Beach Police Department said that they are searching for a man who stabbed another man to death during a dispute over a woman.

They said that officers arrived on Weaver Street after dispatchers received a call for help at 10 a.m. Thursday. They found the victim lying on the ground in the parking lot with multiple stab wounds on his stomach.

The victim was said to be transported to a hospital for treatment but passed away upon arrival.

Police said that they believe the suspect used a knife during the attack and left the scene on foot before officers arrived. The suspect was last spotted heading north on Walnut Street towards Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard.

They described the suspect as a dark-skinned man with long black dread-locked hair who may be in his mid-30’s. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt and dark-colored shoes.

However, with this, police said that they have not been able to positively identify the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact law enforcement at 386) 671-5257 or HowellCollin@DBPD.us regarding Case 210020007.

