Police: Man shot at Orlando Waffle House after attacking person

A man at an Orlando Waffle House on Saturday fired at someone after the person attacked him while he attempted to enter his vehicle, police said.

The Orlando Police Department said that shortly before midnight on Saturday, officers responded to the Waffle House at 6308 International Dr. in reference to a shooting. They said that the shooting was actually reported by the person who fired the short, in addition to several others.

Initial investigation indicated that there was a dispute between a man and woman in the parking lot of the restaurant, police said. When the shooter, who was not involved in this dispute, attempted to enter his vehicle nearby, the male from the dispute apparently attacked him.

The shooter is said to have fired one shot, striking the male in the leg. He remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement. The woman involved in the dispute also stayed at the scene. The man shot was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

