Police: Man shot at ex-girlfriend at Orlando apartment complex, fled scene

Orlando Police are looking for a man who they say shot at his ex-girlfriend.

They said the incident happened on Saturday night at the Steel House apartments on North Orange Avenue.

The man reportedly went to his ex's apartment with a gun and fired a round as she jumped from her second-floor window.

The woman was not injured and the suspect took off and has not been found yet.

