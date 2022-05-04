Police: Man pulls out pocket knife, swings at other man after parking lot dispute

article

A Florida man is potentially facing battery charges after he pulled out a pocket knife and attempted to cut another man after the two got into an argument over a parking spot Tuesday outside a Walmart store, according to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.

According to the arrest report, a man was waiting in his vehicle to pull into a parking spot when Michael J. Brown, 67, pulled next to his vehicle on a motorcycle and told him he was "not allowed to park there because he was in his way."

After the man parked in the spot, Brown allegedly followed the man, his wife, and another family member into the Walmart and began to yell at them, the report said. The two men appeared to exchange words inside the store, police said.

Brown then allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and began to swing it towards the man's neck, the victims told police, according to the report. One of the man's fingers was cut, the report said. Brown then dropped the knife, picked it up, and walked out of the store.

The man followed Brown out of the store and began to record him and his motorcycle license plate. He then contacted police and Walmart security, according to the report.

Advertisement

Brown was located at his house, did not talk to deputies, and requested a lawyer. He was booked into jail under suspicion of aggravated battery to cause bodily harm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.