Police: Man dies after being shot during fight outside Groveland daycare

A man is dead after police say he was shot during a fight in the parking lot of a Groveland daycare on Thursday afternoon.

A city representative said the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. outside of We Are The Future Academy on Groveland Farms Road.

According to Groveland police, two men got into a physical fight which led up to the shooting. One man was taken to South Lake Hospital for minor injuries. The other man, Stephan Jefferson, was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he died.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation continues to be active and police say they are working with the Office of the State Attorney.