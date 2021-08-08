Police: Man arrested after woman is fatally shot in Florida home

A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in her Central Florida home this weekend, police said.

The Titusville Police Department said that they have arrested 32-year-old Rod Patrick Swim in connection with the homicide of a woman. He was charged with Second Degree Murder.

They said on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Coquina Avenue. A suspect apparently shot a victim multiple times and then dialed 911 to report his actions. When officers arrived, they found him outside the residence and took him into custody.

The female victim reportedly had gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else in the home was injured.

Swim is in jail without bond, deputies said.

