Police investigating after shots fired at Orlando Waffle House

The Orlando Police Department is investigating a call about a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant early Friday morning.

Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. outside of the restaurant at 1815 S. Semoran Blvd.

"A disturbance broke out between several individuals which spilled outside. At some point, a subject fired a handgun," police said.

MORE NEWS: Asian Americans in Central Florida speak out against hate crimes

No one was shot and no injuries were reported. Police say the suspect fled before officers arrived.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Orlando police or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.