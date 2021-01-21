Police investigating after man fatally shot in Florida apartment

article

A man was found fatally shot inside a Melbourne apartment, police said.

The Melbourne Police Department said that they responded to a disturbance and shooting at the Parkway Place Apartments.

They said that upon arrival, they discovered a man, identified as Rashod Harris, inside the apartment. He appeared to have been fatally shot.

MORE NEWS: Proud Boys organizer arrested in Florida on charges related to Capitol riot

All parties believed to be in the apartment at the time were reportedly located by officers. They discovered through investigation that the incident appeared to be domestic in nature.

Please contact Detective Jessi Tunink if you have any information about the shooting at 321-608-6457. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.