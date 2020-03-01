Police investigate two overnight shootings, believe they are related

article

The Holly Hill Police Department said that they are investigating two apparently related shootings that took place overnight.

They said that the first shooting call came in at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday at 144 Ridgewood Avenue in Holly Hill. One person was reportedly transported to a hospital.

The second call came in after 2 a.m. at 456 Brentwood Drive in the Daytona Beach area, they said. The person was also transported to a hospital.

MORE NEWS: Deputies release sketch of accused rapist in Altamonte Springs

Police said that they believe these two incidents are related.

Tune in to FOX 35 News as updates to these shootings come out.