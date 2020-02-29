Deputies release sketch of accused rapist in Altamonte Springs

article

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office released a composite sketch of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint in Altamonte Springs.

Investigators say it happened Wednesday night at her home near the intersection of Eileen Avenue and State Road 436.

Deputies say the woman was taking her dog out in the backyard when an unknown man, armed with a knife, approached her.

She told deputies that the man grabbed her from behind and dragged her into her home, where he sexually assaulted her in one of her bedrooms.

The victim said the suspect then ran out of her home.

Deputies say they have increased patrols in the area.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Detective Anderson at 407-665-6750 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS(8477).