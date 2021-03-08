Police investigate shooting in Orlando that left 1 dead

Orlando Police are investigating after a deadly shooting near Orange Blossom Trail.

The Orlando Police Department said that they responded to the area of Amelia Street and Orange Blossom Trail in reference to shots fired.

They said that they also received a call from Bentley Street in reference to a gunshot victim, who was pronounced deceased by the Orlando Fire Department.

As a result, Amelia Street is closed between Hames Avenue and Orange Blossom Trail. Westmoreland is also closed between Livingston Street and Robinson Street.

